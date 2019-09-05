Selena Gomez’s Nail Artist Just Launched The Perfect Manicure Set

Tom Bachik is one of the most sought-after manicurists in Hollywood. For him, fingernails are less of a protective protein, and more like tiny almond-shaped canvases for him to display his art. On any given day, Bachik is buffing, trimming, and glossing the most glamorous A-listers, from Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie to Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.
Of course, it's next to impossible to book an appointment with Bachik IRL, but now we have the next best thing: his nail kit. Bachik just announced his partnership with Tweezerman, and the launch of his own personalized nail tools — from a cuticle pusher to stainless steel clippers.
Like Bachik's clientele, his manicure set is chic and come in a slate suede case with everything you need to DIY a mani-pedi. Click ahead to see and shop the Bachik-designed tool set, plus a few other raved-about kits that will have you feeling like a nail pro (or a celebrity with access to one).
