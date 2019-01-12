The Pro's Guide To Nailing The Perfect At-Home Manicure

Painting your dominant hand with your non-dominant is no mean feat, but you can minimize mistakes by assuming the professional nail-tech position. "Sit at a table with your elbows rested and your hands supported on the surface. Think of an arm rest or rolled-up towel for extra comfort, like in the salon salon," Streets says. "This will help keep you steady while you paint. Avoid overloading the brush with too much polish and aim to apply in just the three steps. Practice makes perfect."