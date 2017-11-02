Everything You Need For The Perfect DIY Manicure

For many, a fresh, shiny manicure is one of the best ways to turn an ordinary act of self-care into a deeply satisfying weekly task. It's the little things that make us feel polished and put together, right?
Whether you love the luxury of a salon manicure or it's meditative for you to file, hydrate, and polish your own digits, the act of having groomed nails — especially if you stare at your hands all day at a keyboard — is truly priceless. There's also something to be said for finding the perfect nude for your skin tone, a red that makes you feel like a badass, and art that let's you express yourself without a single word. In short, a manicure is so much more than a manicure.
To make this experience even better, we've rounded up everything you need to get your polish on at home. Bonus: We found all our favorites on Amazon Prime, which means you can get the tools and products you need, fast. Shop our picks, ahead.