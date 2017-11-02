Everything You Need For The Perfect DIY Manicure

Whether you love the luxury of a salon manicure or it's meditative for you to file, hydrate, and polish your own digits, the act of having groomed nails — especially if you stare at your hands all day at a keyboard — is truly priceless. There's also something to be said for finding the perfect nude for your skin tone, a red that makes you feel like a badass, and art that let's you express yourself without a single word. In short, a manicure is so much more than a manicure.