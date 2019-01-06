The One Beauty Product That Will Save Your Nails This Winter

If the hot, stuffy air circulating (or rather, not circulating) your office is to blame for your perpetually cracking lips and the sweeping plague of chronic dry eyes across the company, it's more than likely your hands are also looking a little worse for the wear. That's why you keep three different half-used tubes of hand cream at your desk, of course; the fact that you end up with a greasy keyboard is just a necessary evil.
But instead of slathering on sticky lotions every hour on the hour, there's a simpler, decidedly less slippery treatment to save you from dry patches and stubborn seasonal hangnails. All you need is a good cuticle oil; one that absorbs easily, smells great, and treats your skin as well as it does your nails (because they can get dry, too).
We've rounded up the best reparative cuticle oils on the market — all of which will cure any current cracks and deliver shiny, shapely nails clear through March. Shop your favorite ahead, and be sure to store it right at your desk between your dewy face mist, a 500 ml Bkr, and that trusty bottle of Visine.
