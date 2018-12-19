5 Nail Strengtheners For When You Rip Off Your Gels From Holiday Stress

If you've been chewing your cuticles in anticipation of the three gifts you still have to buy, or peeled off your fresh gel manicure in frustration after your mom's third call to check in on your travel plans, your nails could probably use a little rehab.
Luckily, you don't need to schedule a last-minute salon appointment (on top of the 50 other things you have to do) — all you need is a good nail strengthener. "Flaky nails are best treated with keratin-boosting products," explains Kerrie, a nail technician at the UK-based beauty-on-demand service Blow LTD.
To help steer you through the sea of glass bottles in Target's nail care aisle, we've broken down the best protein-rich formulas on the market, ahead. Scroll through to pick your new favorite recovery polish, then take a deep breath before texting your mom back.
