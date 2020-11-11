3 Simple Steps To Keep Hangnails From Ruining Your Life

This may sound intuitive, but another way to prevent dry skin and resulting hangnails would be to protect your nails from harsh elements whenever possible. Nadine Abramcyk, the founder of Tenoverten, recommends investing in gloves. "Try to wear gloves as much as possible when washing dishes so as to not dry out your nails with dish soap, which tends to be very drying," she says. The same logic holds true for wearing gloves outside as the weather starts to turn colder. Dry, flaky-skin season may be rapidly upon us, but it doesn't have to bring seasonal hangnails with it.