L.A.'s Coolest Nail Salon Just Solved Your Biggest At-Home Mani Problem

What sets L.A.'s favorite nail salon, Olive & June, apart from all the rest isn't necessarily any trend it sparks on Instagram, but the innovative products it's continued to roll out for the last two years. First came the foolproof sandal that safeguards your fresh pedicure in 2017; the buzzy O&J nail-art stickers launched a year later. Now, the cool-girl brand is back with the most important thing you need to actually get a manicure: nail polish.
Olive & June officially dropped its first 7-free nail polish line today, filled with six spring-friendly pastel colors. But the foolproof shades aren't even close to the best part: The coolest feature of the new polish is in the details — specifically, in the brush itself. O&J founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29 that she wanted to make doing at-home manicures easy, accessible, and not at all intimidating, so she created a polish brush with bristles that evenly and thinly coat your nail so the polish dries fast and deposits a consistent dose of color.
Sure, buildable nail polish is cool, but you can't really give yourself a manicure if you can't keep your hand steady. Tuttle gets it, which is exactly why she created The Poppy, a polish-bottle handle specifically engineered to keep your hand stable while you paint your nails. For the 99% of the population that isn't ambidextrous, the tool makes painting with your non-dominant hand even easier than giving up and picking up your phone to book a salon appointment. Ahead, shop the full collection and The Poppy, all available now at Olive & June.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.