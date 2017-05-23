This Trendy L.A. Salon Wants To Make Sure You Never Destroy Your Pedicure Again

Combine the coastal vibes of Mediterranean markets with an earth-toned palette and comfortable fabric, and you have the new launch from Olive & June. Not only are the bottoms made with memory foam padding as to keep your heels in tip-top shape during the summer months, but the laces also make the design really versatile — and fashionable. Our beauty editor Lexy Lesback loved the fact that the sandal is leather ("so you know it's not going to peel or get gross") and that the straps allow you to wear the shoe in lots of different ways. (Being able to wind the straps also means less risk of dinging the polish on your toes.)