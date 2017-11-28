Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
L.A. Guide
Celebrity Couples
Hailey & Justin Bieber Postmate On Date Night
by
Olivia Harrison
More from L.A. Guide
Food & Drinks
The Best Cheap Eats In Los Angeles
Elizabeth Buxton
Nov 28, 2017
Beauty
L.A.'s Coolest New Hair Mask Makes Temporary Blorange Color Easy
Samantha Sasso
May 24, 2017
Beauty
This Trendy L.A. Salon Wants To Make Sure You Never Destroy Your Pedicure Again
Samantha Sasso
May 23, 2017
Los Angeles
No FOMO: 31 L.A. September Events To Pencil In Now
When the calendar flips over to September, some people grieve all the summer-y things they have to say goodbye to. Some of us are mourning our return from
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
31 Reasons You Shouldn't Leave L.A. This August
Cancel that Vegas hotel reservation. Don't even think about booking a trip to Napa. Step away from the San Diego guide book. Los Angeles has so many
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
31 Ways To Have A Blast In L.A. This Month
Ever get into one of those Netflix-and-wine slumps when you’d rather stay home than do just about anything? Well, it’s time to snap out of it. This is
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
17 L.A. Events You Can't Miss This Month
Sure, celebrating the beginning of spring and the glorious return of Daylight Saving Time is reason enough to be excited about March. But, we happen to
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
The 30 Best Things To Do In L.A. In February
If you're expecting February to be a bummer of a month, you're definitely not alone. That said, you're also wrong. Though short (and heavy on the
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
30 Reasons To Not Leave L.A. This Month
Just because the holidays are officially behind us doesn't mean the fun's over. Au contraire: L.A. has tons of tricks up its sleeve to keep you
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
All The Best Stuff Happening In L.A. This November
Let's be clear: We love staying in. We've dedicated entire nights to doing at-home beauty treatments. We'll play hooky just to try out a chocolate pie
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
The 18 Events To Get Excited For This Month
What do Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, John Mayer, and Zac Efron all have in common? Well, a few things. But, let's go with the fact that
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
11 Reasons September RULES In L.A.
September gets a bad rap. Whether you're bummed about hitting the books again or saying farewell to summer nights, chances are, you're not exactly letting
by
Ali Hoffman
Events
The L.A. Sales You Can't Miss
Why get in your car to go shopping when filling your e-cart requires just a few clicks? We’ll tell you why: a Victoria’s Secret event, a Free People
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
The 14 Best August Events In L.A.
Sure, August does mark the final month of summer. And, yes, that sucks. But, rather than thinking of the month as a depressing countdown to the inevitable
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Your July Plans, Booked!
Saturday officially marked the beginning of summer. Meaning: It’s about time we all get serious about our staycation plans. That's right — there's no
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Book It! 17 Can't-Miss June Events
Though the calendar may not agree, as far as we're concerned, it's already summer in L.A. What does that mean for our itineraries? So glad you asked.
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
11 Ways To Enjoy L.A. In May
This month, let’s put Netflix on pause, get off the couch, and take advantage of all the cool stuff L.A. has to offer. From a Backstreet Boys concert to
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Events
No FOMO! 10 April Events You Shouldn't Miss
Sure, April showers are a drag, but we've got a game plan that’ll totally combat your funk. This month is jam-packed with local events to pencil in and
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
9 Can't-Miss October Events
Think October's just a countdown to Halloween? Think again. From an amazing National Geographic photo exhibit to a night with Fiona Apple to a festival
by
Ali Hoffman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted