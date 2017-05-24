L.A.'s Coolest New Hair Mask Makes Temporary Blorange Color Easy

Like any rainbow hair color, going full pastel usually takes a team of pros — and for good reason. Let's just say a lot can go wrong when you're DIY-ing your 'do with bleach, color, and maybe even toner. Whenever I daydream about the on-trend look, I stop myself short for fear of ending up like Frenchy in Grease. (When in reality, I was hoping for a Rihanna- or Kylie Jenner-inspired look.)
Suffice it to say, we wouldn't normally recommend doing this painstaking color process at home, but one hair guru is making it that much easier. The team at the Benjamin Salons in L.A., owned by Benjamin Mohapi, created Moody Girls, a temporary hair dye hidden in a nourishing mask that will take light shades of hair to a pastel place in under 30 minutes.
The temporary hair color line features five springy colors: Lovey Dovey (pink); Peachy Keen (peach); Cry Baby (blue); Mellow (yellow); and Peppy (green). So how do these Easter egg-ish pigments work? Shampoo as you regularly would and towel-dry your hair until it’s no longer soaking wet; then apply the mask evenly from roots to ends. Wait 15 minutes for a muted hue — 30 for a more intense color pay-off — and rinse with cold water.But this won't last forever — hence the name. If your mood changes, there's no real commitment since the color only lasts three to six washes.
Of course, it only works on naturally light or bleached/lightened locks, so don't expect brown hair to miraculously become pale pink — it's a modern formula, not a miracle. However, it's a great solution for grown-out ombré or highlighted hair, no matter your natural color, since the pigment will just grab onto whatever is light enough to take it.
Each tub only costs $28 or you can purchase the entire collection for $125 if you're looking to try all five shades before summer ends.
