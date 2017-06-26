12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is

4 of 13

Photographed by Erin Yamagata; Hair by Paul Warren for Amika

After: Modern-day Brigitte Bardot



"Middle-parts get a rap for looking young because, usually, you see middle-parts on young girls," Warren says. "You don’t see a side-part on young girls."



But there is a way to make middle-parts sophisticated. Proof? Ly's updated look, with sleek bangs that frame her face instead of hiding it, and teased hair to even out her cowlick. "The bangs make it so she can go as heavy a side-part as she wants, but they also give her coverage, cutting across her forehead," Warren says. "The middle-part forces her to open up; it takes away that place to hide."



So, would Ly consider changing up her look every day? Probably not. "This would take me so long to do," she says. "I've got my routine down to 45 minutes; this would be much more maintenance."



Even if time weren't an issue, however, she still wouldn't switch her part. "I think there’s a way that frames my face that makes me feel less sophisticated," Ly says. "It is a really sophisticated look, but it's not mine."