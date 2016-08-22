12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is

As Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, and Solange have demonstrated, a new hair part can instantly transform your look. But let's be real: Celebrities have whole entourages of makeup artists, hairstylists, and colourists to perfect each and every style they try, and a part is just a part, right? Can a hair part really change the game for us non-celebs?
To find out, we enlisted hairstylist Paul Warren to assist six Refinery29 staffers in finding new hair parts — and new looks. The first step included a bit of homework for the subjects: Find out what your hair does normally. "Comb back your wet hair with your fingers, and then push forward with your palm at the crown of your head," Warren instructs. "Your hair will split where it naturally falls."
This may be the easiest style for you to maintain on a daily basis, but keep in mind that you can train your hair to fall into a side-, middle-, or even deep side-part. The second step to this challenge? Have some fun — which means no more highly limiting face-shape guides. "I don't think face shapes really matter anymore," Warren says. "The [face-shape guide] was a nice rubric, but when you take that away you just get so much more room to play. It's just what looks good on you, whatever you're comfortable with, and whatever you can rock."
Ready to see hair parts work their magic? Click ahead for six incredible transformations.
