Update: As if RiRi's green hair wasn't a bold enough look on its own, the singer just released an image on Instagram that catapults the style created for her Paper photo shoot to an entirely new planet. The 'do itself is slicked with gel, spiked with abandon, and exemplifies exactly why she is the patron saint of unapologetic beauty. (And Rihanna, if you learned anything on set — shampoo tips and hairspray hacks are particularly welcome — you know where to find us.)