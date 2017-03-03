Update: As if RiRi's green hair wasn't a bold enough look on its own, the singer just released an image on Instagram that catapults the style created for her Paper photo shoot to an entirely new planet. The 'do itself is slicked with gel, spiked with abandon, and exemplifies exactly why she is the patron saint of unapologetic beauty. (And Rihanna, if you learned anything on set — shampoo tips and hairspray hacks are particularly welcome — you know where to find us.)
This story was originally published on February 8, 2017.
When it comes to celebrities, Rihanna is notoriously badass. Her aesthetic, the music, even those weed-inspired Instagrams — they all tie into the singer's IDGAF vibe. But if there's ever been a category where RiRi is so damn good, it's her beauty look. Her ever-evolving hair and makeup keep us constantly on our toes, and each change skyrockets her badassery to a whole new level. Next on the docket: green hair. (Because, of course.)
The singer was spotted yesterday posing at a Paper Magazine shoot with a metallic brown lip, color-blocked shirt — and forest green hair with bangs, to boot. Stylist Farren Fucci posted the photo to Twitter with the simple caption, "a moment." (To which we respond: Yes, we definitely need one.) No word on whether the new style is a wig, but we wouldn't be surprised if the dye job was the real deal — when it comes to her hair, Rihanna does have a habit of surprising us.
