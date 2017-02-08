When it comes to celebrities, Rihanna is notoriously badass. Her aesthetic, the music, even those weed-inspired Instagrams — they all tie into the singer's IDGAF vibe. But if there's ever been a category where RiRi is so damn good, it's her beauty look. Her ever-evolving hair and makeup keep us constantly on our toes, and each change skyrockets her badassery to a whole new level. Next on the docket: green hair.
The singer was spotted yesterday posing at a Paper Magazine shoot with a metallic brown lip, colour-blocked shirt — and forest green hair. Stylist Farren Fucci posted the photo to Twitter with the simple caption, "a moment." (To which we respond: Yes, we definitely need one.) No word on whether the new style is a wig, but we wouldn't be surprised if the dye job was the real deal — when it comes to her hair, Rihanna does have a habit of surprising us.
