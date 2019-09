When it comes to celebrities, Rihanna is notoriously badass. Her aesthetic, the music, even those weed-inspired Instagrams — they all tie into the singer's IDGAF vibe. But if there's ever been a category where RiRi is so damn good, it's her beauty look. Her ever-evolving hair and makeup keep us constantly on our toes, and each change skyrockets her badassery to a whole new level. Next on the docket: green hair.