Rihanna has been pretty quiet when it comes to divulging news about her latest album, and she's been laying low in regards to her beauty routine, too. The woman known for those color-swapping lips had reddish-brown hair for what seemed like the longest she'd stuck with one color since, like, ever. That was until last night — when the singer debuted blue tresses at CBS Radio's third annual We Can Survive concert.
The shade isn't bright à la Kylie Jenner, but more of a subtle navy that's only evident when caught in the right lighting. It isn't necessarily the in-your-face color we'd expect from the beauty daredevil (we are talking about the person who's rocked Bantu knots, gray hair, a pixie-mullet, and a half-shaved 'do since coming onto the scene), but it's a look we can truly appreciate.
As MTV points out, the pop star has a habit of changing her hair with each album. She had a pixie cut for Unapologetic, and she went with a fiery red for Loud. So will this be the new lewk for her latest album? Knowing the bad gal's affinity for switching things up, her new 'do is more than likely a one-and-done situation. But we're still holding out hope that this means new RiRi music is on the horizon.
