Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
Find The Right Curling Iron For YOU
Taylor Bryant
Dec 6, 2018
Beauty
How To Choose The Best Shampoo For Your Hair Type
Taylor Bryant
Oct 23, 2018
Beauty
This Cult-Favorite Brand
Just
Hit Urban Outfitters
Taylor Bryant
Jul 23, 2018
Makeup
The 50+ Best Beauty Memes We Always Retweet
Working in the digital media space, we come across a ton of both bizarre and hilarious GIFs, Vines, and photos on the daily. (Seriously, check any R29
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
What These 14 Celebrities Look Like With Their Natural Hair Color...
We associate certain hairstyles and hair colors with particular celebrities. There's Ariana Grande's ponytail, Zooey Deschanel's eye-grazing bangs, Gwen
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
The Secret To Getting Longer, Stronger Hair In 90 Days
So you finally got the cut you've been coveting for what seems like forever, but about three months into your new 'do, you realize you desperately miss
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
The Fascinating History Of Locs
Dreadlocks, dreads, locks, locs — whatever your term of choice for them may be — are essentially sections of hair that haven't been combed, brushed,
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
Why You Should Think Twice Before Shopping Costco's Beauty S...
This story was originally published on May 31, 2016. Last month, we wrote a story titled "20 Surprising Beauty Buys You Can Find At Costco." Soon after,
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
#TBT: The Best Of The Worst '90s Beauty Trends
Ask any self-respecting millennial and they'll argue to the death that the '90s were the best decade of ALL TIME. We had Jock Jams, 3-D Doritos, Limited
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
Do NOT Try These Beauty Hacks — Ever!
By now you're well aware that any information gleaned on the internet should be taken with a very, very large grain of salt. That maxim is especially true
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
You'll Never Believe All The Beauty Products You Can Find At...
Our love for the superstore Target cannot be summed up in a few paragraphs (although, this GIF does a pretty good job encompassing all of our feelings).
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
The Best Detox Masks For Your Skin Type & Budget
Our faces endure some pretty intense abuse in the spring and summertime — we're talking sun exposure, sweat, and clogged pores galore. There's no better
by
Taylor Bryant
Makeup
How To Humidity-Proof Your Beauty Products
Beauty brands make a lot of promises about their products. But the one that baffles us most is the idea of "anti-humidity" makeup, which is supposed to be
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
The Best Cleansers For Your Skin Type & Budget
Trendy sheet masks and face mists may come and go (depending on our level of skin-care commitment), but cleansers are forever. They're not the sexiest
by
Taylor Bryant
Hair
Curly-Hair Products You Need To Know About
The curly-hair market has been booming lately. New natural hair brands are popping up left and right, while "mainstream" lines are adding more products
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
17 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Get Familiar With
Black History Month is technically once a year, but in my opinion, African-Americans should celebrate year-round. Any time is a good time to reflect on
by
Taylor Bryant
Makeup
The Best Color-Correcting Products On The Market
At this point, CC creams are about as identifiable and commonly used as tinted moisturizers. The alliterative term is short for color-correcting cream
by
Taylor Bryant
Hair
This Newborn Baby Is An Internet Star For The BEST Reason
A photo posted by Michael Rader (@picgenic) on Mar 30, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT There are many things to coo over when it comes to newborn babies. Let's
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
This ’90s Lipstick Shade Just Got A Modern Upgrade
Take a quick scan at the mouths of celebrities, reality stars, and models right now, and you might notice a unified trend: brown lipstick. As we're sure
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
3 Surprising Beauty Buys You Can Find At Costco
Our Costco shopping list typically looks a little like this. Toothpaste. Check. Enough toilet paper to last us the year. Check. Cheez-Its. Double-check.
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
The Best Moisturizers For Your Skin Type & Budget
As tedious as it may be, moisturizer is the one step in our daily skin-care routines we're religious about. We may skip the serum and toner from time to
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
Septum Piercings Are Having A Moment
Despite what Kim Kardashian may tell you, septum piercings aren't just for those with gothic leanings. These days, they're pretty much everywhere you
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
29 Inspiring Women Who Changed The Beauty World
We're in the business of celebrating women — especially the ones who inspire us. And, we might be biased here, but the beauty industry is brimming with
by
Taylor Bryant
Hair
The Haircut I Never Thought I'd Get
This post was originally published on May 14, 2015. It was early afternoon on a Wednesday when I found myself in the chair of hairstylist and Hair Rules
by
Taylor Bryant
Makeup
You Have To See This Woman's Brow Transformation
Update: Brows looking a little sparse? Yeah — ours, too. Which is why we're looking back at one of the best brow transformations we've ever seen. Ahead,
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie's Cosmetics Store Is Finally Open — & It's Pretty Extravagant
Update: The day has finally come, and Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop has officially opened its doors at the Topanga Westfield mall in L.A. Not at all
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
31 Awesome Beauty Buys You Can Now Find At Free People
Environmentally conscious beauty junkies, get excited. One of our favorite boho fashion brands, Free People, is expanding into beauty and wellness. Today,
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
What You Need To Know About Face Mapping
Do you ever wonder whether those breakouts that somehow always pop on the exact same spot on your face are due to factors other than forgetting to wash
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
Which Curly Hair-Cutting Method Is Right For You?
Most people with curly hair have a hair-cutting horror story (or two, or three). Finding a salon that can both cut and style coils is like
by
Taylor Bryant
Hair
There's Been A MAJOR Development In The $26 Million Wen Hair Lawsuit
Update: Remember that Wen hair lawsuit earlier this summer? Well, a federal judge in Los Angeles just gave preliminary approval for the $26.2 million
by
Taylor Bryant
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted