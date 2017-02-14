The Haircut I Never Thought I'd Get

We wasted zero time — because, God forbid I chicken out — and dove right into the cutting process. They started out washing the hair as-is, and applied a liberal amount of conditioner in order to see the texture difference more clearly and to cut the straight ends off accurately. While the first cut was smooth sailing, and it almost felt therapeutic to get rid of my relaxed ends, it wasn’t until the second round when shit really started to sink in. They washed my hair again, and blowdried for a second cut, which involved Dickey styling it into the tapered shape we both agreed on.



Once he began scissoring away the side portion of my blown-out hair — like the pro and boss that he is, might I add — I quickly realized there was no turning back. He snipped and shaped until it seemed like there was more hair on the ground than on my head. This was the point when the expletives started to creep in and the adrenaline I came in with started to wane — a minor panic attack taking its place. More than halfway through, Dickey asked: “Do you want to get color? It’ll give the cut more dimension,” something that I’d never gotten done in the past but always flirted with the idea of. “Sure, why not,” I said — go hard or go home, right? That’s what I always (actually, never) say.



When the five-hour transformation came to an end and he turned me around to see the final result, I was at a loss for words. “It’s SO short,” was all I could manage to get out — and what I kept repeating throughout the day to anyone I encountered. Did I like it? Yes, it was the change I’d been looking for and desperately wanted. Did I love it? It was going to have to grow on me (no pun intended).

