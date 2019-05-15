Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Stylish Haircut Guide
Beauty
Our Editors' Favorite NYC Hair Salons
by
Us
More from Stylish Haircut Guide
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 15, 2019
Beauty
Carey Mulligan Debuted A Very Blonde, French-Girl Bob At The Met Gala
Megan Decker
May 7, 2019
Beauty
This Is Summer 2019's Most Popular (& Most Versatile) Haircut
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
Julianne Hough Just Got The Haircut Everyone Will Be Wearing This...
Julianne Hough has already proven that she makes a gorgeous faux redhead and can pull off a pixie cut like she was born to do it — but her newest chop
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Brie Larson Just Chopped Off Her Hair — & It Looks
So
Good
Shoulder-length, blonde hair has become Brie Larson's signature. So when we saw the actress — who plays Captain Marvel in the recent Avengers: Endgame
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
3 Hairstyle Trends That Will Save You From Haircut Regret This Su...
When the warm weather hits — and the fact that you're wearing a sundress and sandals proves it has — that's when the itch to chop all your hair off
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kate Hudson's Longtime Hairstylist Spills The Secret To Her ...
Back in the early 2000s, the world fell in love with Kate Hudson as a bubbly magazine columnist with bouncy air-dried curls in the rom-com How to Lose a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Jason Momoa Looks Completely Different Without His Khal Drogo Beard
Khal Drogo may have met his untimely death at the end of Game of Thrones' first season, but the dearly departed character has continued to live on in our
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Demi Lovato Got A Dramatic Haircut For Spring — & It Looks So Good
While long hair during the winter can make you feel warmer — and may even double as a scarf — as the temperatures rise in the spring, that hair can
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Cool & Versatile Spring Haircuts Trending On Instagram
The key to powering through the final stubborn dregs of winter is keeping yourself busy. Whether that's planning a long weekend in a new city or a date
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair The Perfect Honey Blonde For Spring
We're here for the back-to-dark brown color trend we've been seeing all over L.A. lately, but if there's anyone who can get us to rethink our chocolate
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Celebrity Hair Changes Of 2019 — So Far
Back in the day, mood rings were our way of expressing how we really felt. Now, switching up our hair is how we outwardly display what's going on inside
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Julia Roberts Just Got The Dreamiest Haircut For Spring
Just when you thought you'd perfected your spring hair inspiration moodboard, Julia Roberts went and got a haircut that'll make you reconsider that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Kristen Bell Is The Latest Celeb To Get 2019's Hottest Haircut
Hairstylists weren't joking when they told us the chin-length bob would dominate 2019. Last week, Mandy Moore took her mid-length hair to a chin-grazing
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Jordyn Woods Is Starting Fresh With A Totally New Hairstyle
As the saying goes, a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life. Just ask Jordyn Woods. The model/influencer/entrepreneur has had quite an
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Mandy Moore Just Got The Trendiest Haircut Of 2019
Since bursting onto the scene as a bubbly blonde pop star, Mandy Moore has become a beauty chameleon in her own right. The actress has experimented with
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Curls & Bangs Are A Match Made In Heaven — Here's Proof
The words "curly bangs" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. Seriously, we can see Jennifer Beals and her teased
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
French Fashion Girls Make The Case For Waist-Grazing Hair
Ask us to name a single spring haircut trend, and five would immediately come to mind — there's the curly pixie, a bob with a baby bang, and the swingy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Products I Use To Revive My Heat-Damaged Curls
It's been nearly two months since I made the decision to cut my hair and reclaim my curls. After years of weekly blowouts, my hair was looking limp thanks
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Proved That A Subtle Haircut Changes
Everythi...
Growing out hair is like going through a second adolescence: No matter who you are, there’s no skipping that awkward stage that makes you want to throw
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History
Through the bad jokes, hosting drama, and all-around cultural tone-deafness, there's one thing that remains a bright spot in the increasingly-confused
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Emma Roberts Wins Best Winter Hair Color With A Fresh Brunette Shade
When you've been coloring your hair for longer than you can remember — blonde babylights every six weeks since the ninth grade, buying bottles of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Spring Haircut Trend We're Importing From London
If there's anyone who can inspire you to finally cut the bangs you've always wanted, it's the cool girl on the street. Sure, we love the celebrity
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Traded My Brunette Bob For Pink, Anime-Inspired Hair
For some people, dark brown hair is just that. But for Cristina Gómez, her dark-colored strands were a piece of her identity. In the latest episode of
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Haircut Taking Over The Streets Of NYC
In the words of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham: "The best fashion show is on the street — always has been, always will be." And at Fall
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Romantic Hairstyles For The Biggest Date Night Of The Year
You're getting ready for a big date — be it a blind set-up or your thousandth night out with your fiancé — and the butterflies are all the same.
by
Megan Decker
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted