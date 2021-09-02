Meet The Top 5 Hair Color Trends Of Fall 2021

The start of September has a way of putting everything into perspective. The semi-official start of fall is that check-in time to meditate on what you want the next season of your life to look like and what you're excited for.
It's why September is a logical time to book an appointment at the hair salon — make your hair match your energy. While the options for your cut will be dependent on your specific hair type and texture, the trends in color are more easily defined. This season, things are looking brighter than years past. Forget lowlights — it's copper, blonde, gold, and even a clip-in "party highlight" you'll want to wear out with your friends or just to feel cute for another date night with your Netflix queue. Scroll through to see the top five trends in hair color.