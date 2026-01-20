15 Pixie Cuts That Will Inspire You To Go Shorter This Year
If 2025 was the year of the bob, then 2026 is the year that the pixie cut steals the spotlight back.
Some might say that last year’s jaw-grazing cuts were just leading up to this moment—and they’d probably be right. We can’t scroll through Instagram without spotting a meticulously carved pixie crop, whether on a celebrity like Teyana Taylor or an influencer like Yesly Dimate.
There isn’t a pixie cut that David Boardman — a hairstylist located at Cutler Salon in New York — hasn’t mastered, and he has a sense of why it’s making a huge comeback in 2026: “It’s all about individuality and boldness,” Boardman tells R29. “It’s a style that blends softness and ease, allowing you to play with volume and texture.”
Boardman says that you can “slim” it down for a sleek, tapered look or add fullness for a more dynamic shape. “Ultimately, the pixie cut accentuates your best features and brings out your personality in the most authentic way,” he says.
Spoiled for choice? We’ve done the hard work for you. Our edit of the best pixie cuts is all the inspiration you need to show your stylist.
The Blunt Pixie
Content creator Sia proves that a pixie cut can be chic with this straight-across style. The chopped-in fringe adds a subtle edge, taking it from bowl-like to modern. To achieve that bitty, separated finish at the front, your stylist will cut vertically into the strands as a final touch.
The Soft Pixie
Hairstylist Stefano Colì proves that the pixie cut is something of an art form. Here, the layers are blended so seamlessly that it gives the overall look a softer feel. We love the chiseled sideburn.
The French Pixie
Viju Salon has worked with this client’s natural waves to create a softly textured pixie cut that enhances, rather than hides, them.
The Shixie
This cut sits in a cozy space between a pixie and a shag. While it’s shorter at the back and sides, hairstylist Justė Sidabraitė has left plenty of length on top so the curls can be scrunched and mussed up using a texturizing product for added volume.
The Finger Wave Pixie
London-based pixie specialist Paula Cummings has absolutely nailed this tapered cut with finger waves. She leaves more length on top for defined curls.
The ’90s Pixie
There’s something very Liv Tyler–inspired about this haircut by hairstylist @kitsadasha; the choppy feathering and ultra-micro bangs make it.
The Micro Bang Pixie
Symone Holliday proves that curls and pixie cuts are a match made in heaven. We especially love how the longer curls fall forward, creating the illusion of micro bangs.
The Sculpted Pixie
The way hairstylist David Boardman has cut this pixie makes the model’s hair look sculpted, almost as if it’s been carved. It’s all in the subtle short layers, the face-framing pieces, and the softer, longer sides.
The Tinker Bell Pixie
There’s something whimsical — almost Tinker Bell-esque — about this pixie cut by hairstylist Andrea Firriolo. We think it’s down to the long, sweeping layers that frame the face so beautifully.
The Tucked Pixie
This pixie cut on Ava Black is short, but the front pieces are long enough to style into a slick side part and tuck behind the ears.
The Choppy Pixie
This choppy, sliced pixie cut by Motohashi is defined by the sharp points and angles that frame the face, but it still looks soft thanks to a texturizing product.
The Punky Pixie
Iris Law’s choppy, wet-look pixie with longer tendrils at the back, finished in bleach blonde, channels ’90s punk vibes.
The Mixie
We’re a little obsessed with this pixie-and-“mini mullet” combo by hair designer, wig maker, and colorist Tyla Thomas. It’s the perfect cut if you don’t want to lose too much length or find growing out your hair challenging.
The Feathered Pixie
Hairstylist Yama has cut these long layers at different angles, lending this pixie a feathery effect that we can’t take our eyes away from.
