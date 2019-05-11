Skip navigation!
Brown Hair
Beauty
Meet The Breakout Hair-Color Trend Of 2019: Copper
by
Megan Decker
More from Brown Hair
Celebrity Beauty
Beyoncé Just Ditched Her Signature Blonde Hair — & Her New Look Slays
Alexis Reliford
May 11, 2019
Beauty
These Breakout Hair-Color Trends Will Inspire The Perfect Summer Highlights
Megan Decker
Apr 29, 2019
Beauty
Rachel Brosnahan Can't Stop Going Blonder & Blonder
Megan Decker
Apr 23, 2019
Beauty
16 Dreamy Hairstyles For Brides Rocking Short Hair
If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding — a big event on the coast of Maine, perhaps, or a smaller City Hall reception with your closest friends —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This May Just Be The Coolest Way To Freshen Up Dull Brunette Hair
Highlights and balayage are the usual go-tos for brightening up brown hair, but blonde isn't the only pick-me-up for a brunette shade you're feeling blah
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-L...
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde With New Summery Highlights
When it comes to hair trends, Dakota Johnson is either 1) comfortably doing her own thing or 2) way ahead of the curve. Think about it: Have you ever seen
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Read This Before Dyeing Your Blonde Hair Brown
It's a tale as old as hair color: Many years, dozens of touch-up appointments, several rounds of Olaplex, and you’ve finally made the decision to go
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Lea Michele Went "Sunlight Brunette" & Got A Major Chop After Her...
The trend of brides chopping their hair during the wedding may seem just a bit drastic — but really, after having hundreds of pictures taken on that
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Spring's Breakout Hair-Color Trend Is Dark, Rich, & Super Gl...
Typically, the first hint of spring spurs the urge to book a salon appointment to bring back your bright blonde highlights before summer. But this season,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair The Perfect Honey Blonde For Spring
We're here for the back-to-dark brown color trend we've been seeing all over L.A. lately, but if there's anyone who can get us to rethink our chocolate
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Celebrity Hair Changes Of 2019 — So Far
Back in the day, mood rings were our way of expressing how we really felt. Now, switching up our hair is how we outwardly display what's going on inside
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
19 NYC Colorists Who Will Give You The Best Hair Of Your Life
Complain all you want about New York City's overpriced apartments, unreliable subway system, and the stench of hot trash on your commute to work— but
by
Us
Beauty
8 Shampoos That'll Keep Your Hair Color Looking Fresh & Brig...
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all technique when it comes to washing color-treated hair. However, there are products that should get first dibs while
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Going Red When You're Brun...
Based on appearances alone, coloring your hair unicorn pink or mermaid blue may seem like a magical endeavor, but it's actually pretty straightforward,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
French Fashion Girls Make The Case For Waist-Grazing Hair
Ask us to name a single spring haircut trend, and five would immediately come to mind — there's the curly pixie, a bob with a baby bang, and the swingy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Emma Roberts Wins Best Winter Hair Color With A Fresh Brunette Shade
When you've been coloring your hair for longer than you can remember — blonde babylights every six weeks since the ninth grade, buying bottles of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Haircut Taking Over The Streets Of NYC
In the words of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham: "The best fashion show is on the street — always has been, always will be." And at Fall
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Bleached My Virgin Brunette Hair Icy Blonde — & Couldn't B...
Growing up in a traditional Asian-American family, Nicole wasn't allowed to experiment with her hair, meaning hair dye was definitely out of the question.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
14 Trendy Mid-Length Haircuts To Try When You're Looking For...
If you were to imagine the Goldilocks haircut — that just-right length that looks good on everyone — you'd probably envision a lob. The fresh,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Katherine Langford Embraces The Buzziest Hair Color Of 2019
If you needed any more evidence that copper is the biggest hair color trend of 2019, one look at Katherine Langford's most recent Instagram post will have
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
Emma Stone’s New Hair Color Defies Trends — & It’s Fabulous
Unlike the weather, awards season is heating up, and celebs are using the spotlight to show off their new looks. And the easiest way to snag some love
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
13 Hairstyles Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2019
So what if you've already cheated on your New Year's resolutions, your formerly Marie Kondo-ed closet is a mess, and your Dry January intentions went down
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Score Kate Middleton's Hair Color — According To The ...
Carrying a title bestowed by Queen Elizabeth, wearing a grip of jewels as a headband, casually padding around a palace (you know, because you live there).
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
13 Short Haircut Ideas For When You Need A Fresh Start
There's never a good time for a breakup. Though realistically, the first week of January is the time of year when couples start taking stock of their
by
Megan Decker
