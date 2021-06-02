8 Major Hair-Color Transformations To Inspire A Post-Lockdown Change

From sunset-inspired copper hues and buttery blondes, to dusty pinks and face-framing highlights, post-lockdown color knows no bounds, with London's expert hair colorists whipping up all manner of bold shades to satisfy the need for major change. It makes total sense: Switching up your hair color is exciting — not to mention empowering. As everything still seems so wearisome, welcoming something fresh and different is a first step to feeling brand-new.