Bold copper color? Check. Seventies-inspired curtain bangs? Check. With her new cut and color, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor just nailed two major beauty trends in one — making her our ultimate summer hair inspiration.
With salons finally open, Dynevor paid a visit to London's Josh Wood Colour Atelier and hair colorist Mads-Sune, who gave her copper color, a sunset-inspired refresh with red and golden blonde hues peppered throughout. Dynevor's new curtain fringe, fashioned by Wood's principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick, has also caught the attention of Instagram. The cute, retro hair trend is everywhere at the moment, especially on TikTok, where beauty enthusiasts are cutting in their own wispy fringes. However, Dynevor's flawless end result proves there's nothing like a professional touch to get it absolutely perfect.
Advertisement
The actress's signature style is typically sleek and straight, but Hardwick added lots of shaggy layers throughout to create voluminous texture. He kept the ends blunt for a more modern feel and added a touch of softness by blowing out the face-framing fringe.
The comments underneath Mads-Sune's Instagram post prove that Dynevor's new look is the ultimate style to try come summer. Followers fawned over the cut and color combo, adding that although they love the actress's strawberry blonde, copper suits her so well. "Obsessed with this colour!" wrote one. Another said: "So suits you."
Dynevor isn't the only celebrity to jump on the copper hair bandwagon lately, with Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat and Justine Skye all rocking the shade (perhaps inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit). Trendsetters like Jennifer Lopez and Elizabeth Olsen have also shown off their new curtain-style fringes. It's official: Copper curtain bangs are going to be a popular style in 2021.