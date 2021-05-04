11 Spring Hair Colours To Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment

Last year we saw coloured roots, bunny tail blonde and earthy rose tones take over salons and Instagram feeds across the globe. This season's breakout hair colour trends are shaping up to be the most sought-after yet.
Our obsession with multidimensional copper, traditional balayage and nostalgic face-framing highlights doesn't seem to be going anywhere. But with more of us requesting big changes post-lockdown, those failsafe shades and trends are in for a major upgrade for spring and summer 2021.
Ahead, a handful of London's most innovative colourists predict the hair shades everyone will be asking for next.
