I Dyed My Brown Hair Bright Blue For Summer & I Have No Regrets

Inspired by TikTok's modern emos and New York salon Sally Hershberger 's beautiful blue creations, I booked in to Blue Tit in London's Dalston – one of the most innovative salons for trending colour – for my hair makeover. Colourist Declan Haworth has a roster of celebrity clients, from Jessica Woodley to Jack Saunders , and knows exactly how to make hair pop. My hair is naturally brown so some pre-lightening was inevitable, and as it's pretty dark, it had to be bleach . To save my strands from too much damage, we decided to turn just the top section blue – a smart tip for anyone with thick hair, or a lot of it. This meant that the blue strands would appear like a veil of colour over the brown but still make a noticeable difference, with hardly any damage.