Is It Ever Okay To Refuse To Pay For Your Haircut?

In the case of Hale’s client, who changed her mind after the fringe she had requested was cut in, the manager suspected this could be part of a pattern where clients attempt to avoid payment. It happens more often than you think; it’s the salon equivalent of planting a hair in your food before calling the waiter over to ask for a new plate. Except in this scenario, there’s more to lose. Unless it’s some kind of incredibly rare caviar, a plate of food can be returned and remade at a minor cost to the restaurant. In the salon, however, a stylist’s time has been wasted, and they won’t be able to recoup what, with a big colour appointment, can be hours of their time. Many hairdressers are self-employed or rent a chair in a salon, which means they don’t earn a salary and will have effectively worked for free if a client refuses to pay.