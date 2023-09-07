Meet Cowgirl Copper: The Most “Playful” Hair Trend For Autumn

First, it should be stated upfront that while playful, copper (even muted) is a high-maintenance hair colour. Many colourists say that tones of red are even harder to maintain than bleach blonde because red hair colour is notoriously fast-fading. "Expect to be in the shampoo bowl for a few hours," says Jenna to anyone who's considering the transition. "This tone will require multiple glosses." Moreover, a DIY dye job is not advisable. "If not done properly, this colour can get very brassy yellow, so it’s important to do your research to find the right colourist to do the job," Jenna adds.