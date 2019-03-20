While there's something to be said for the natural-looking subtlety of some hair color trends — barely-there babylights and rooted balayage — one shade that's taking off for fall is high-drama: a bright, glossy, surprisingly flattering shade of burnished copper.
Celebrity colorist George Papanikolas says that we can expect red tones to dominate hair-color trends starting... right now. "Red and copper tones are going to make a strong statement this season," he tells us — and seemingly every A-lister, from Zendaya to Emma Stone, is already on board.
Ahead, photographic proof of how red hair is has dominated summer street style, and will likely continue to pop up this fall. Let the promise of fiery, traffic-stopping shine in a sea of windblown blondes and balayage brunettes be all the inspiration you need to freshen your hair (and energy) this August.