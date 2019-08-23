The Biggest Hair-Color Trend For Fall Is More Versatile Than You Think

Before 2019, going red felt... off limits. Even though platinum requires a ton of bleach and rainbow is a multistep process, becoming a redhead always felt like the most extreme hair color transformation possible. Whether it's because people were too scared, too nervous, or just simply fixed on the color they already had, most of us never really considered dyeing our hair red — until now.
If there's one major color trend to look out for fall it's red. More than ever, salon clients are requesting shades of crimson, from subtle highlights to a red wine stain. Brian K. Hawthorne, colorist at DevaCurl Devachan Hair Salon, agrees that when the temperatures get colder, clients go warmer — literally. And these auburn and copper hues are daring, bright, and perfect for the autumnal season.
Convinced you should go red, too? Colleen Flaherty, colorist at Spoke & Weal salon in New York, says that this is something you need to do research for. Go through your Instagram, consult your colorist, and find photos with hair colors you're inspired by. Flaherty says that when she meets with a client who wants to dye their hair red, she asks them how long they've wanted to go red and what sparked the change. "I also give them real expectations on what their color can realistically turn out to be," Flaherty explains. "Red hair tends to fade quickly based on how much you wash and how much you heat style. I make sure they understand that and let them know they should come in for a gloss to refresh the tone in-between color appointments."
In other words, dyed red hair isn't exactly a low-maintenance or subtle choice for fall — but, boy, is it beautiful. Ready to find the perfect red for you? Ahead, Hawthorne and Flaherty map out the four biggest red color trends you can expect to see this year. Bonus: There are loads of IG images worth saving for your colorist.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.