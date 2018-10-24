When the temperature hits below 60° F, we make some changes in our lives. Instead of hitting the local rooftop bar from frozen margaritas, we're coming home, taking our bras off, and diving headfirst into an Olivia Pope-sized glass of pinot noir. Our obsession with red wine flourishes in fall, and it's also popping up on our Instagram feed in a non-alcoholic way: red wine hair color.
The burgundy shade has red and violet undertones that blend perfectly onto a brunette base. You can keep your roots dark and have the color gradually fade out to truly emulate a glass of vino. But this isn't the first red shade inspired by an indulgent treat making the rounds on IG. Red velvet hair is also in demand and is more of a true crimson shade than wine hair, which has more purple vibes.
Hair colorist Andrea Rojas has gotten a few requests for red wine hair at her salon and tells Refinery29 everything there is to know about how to get the look. Grab a glass and pour up some inspo ahead.