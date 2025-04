I’m A Black Journalist & When My Hair Went Viral, I Became The Story

On 28 March 2025, I headed into the BBC offices in London, where I present the news for the broadcaster’s social media pages. We'd been alerted that there was a tragic earthquake in Myanmar, and when things like that happen, it’s all hands on deck — everyone is working to ensure we cover the story as well as possible. As well as reporting on the tragic event, I was scheduled to interview professional wrestler Tiffany Stratton on location that day, but the main aim was to make sure that we were covering the earthquake and the fatalities. It meant that I was quite rushed for time, leaving no time for hair and makeup. I rushed to the interview and was aware that my hair didn't necessarily look as well as I'd wanted. It was my first time trying a sew-in with a leave-out , and to be honest, I do think the humidity had a massive effect, because when I first arrived at the office, my hair was laid and slayed! But that's the thing, when you straighten your natural hair , you just don't know what it’s going to do.