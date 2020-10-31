I Feel Increasingly Weird About My Face

Perhaps I am naive but this is more prolific than I had realised. On a recent holiday, I was surprised to learn that several friends were using filters on their Instagram photos. One even uses Facetune on all photos of herself before posting them, even if it’s just on Instagram Stories. As part of her research, Janella interviewed young women from different colleges across the US. She says that she, too, was surprised to learn that young women are increasingly using filters to 'beautify' themselves in accordance with Instagram’s beauty standards. "They make you look like you have flawless skin and no imperfections," she explains. "If you do not feel like wearing makeup or you have a zit you are trying to cover up, some of these filters will do the trick...but a few participants said they would cosmetically change their appearance to look like their filtered photo. A few of them expressed how they loved how the filters gave them fuller lips and one participant said that she did get lip fillers because of a filter that made her have fuller lips – she loved it and got fillers within the next month or so."