20 Things You Never Knew About Botox

The cosmetic benefits came to light in the 1990s by happy coincidence. “The aesthetic indications were purely happenstance,” says board-certified surgeon and clinical professor Seth L. Matarasso, MD , who has been treating his clients with Botox since the 1990s but is not affiliated with the brand. “ Dr. [Jean] Carruthers was working with patients with strabismus...[and] with diplopia [double vision], and her patients were coming in and saying, ‘Gee, my wrinkles are better.'" Soon enough, doctors were using Botox for what it is most commonly associated with today — nixing lines.“This product has been around for a very long time,” says Dr. Matarasso. “It’s safe and it’s effective. I don’t think there are many other products that have been studied as extensively as Botox."