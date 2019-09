I remember Jane Fonda once saying that she finally decided to get some work done in her early 70s because she was sick of looking tired all the time when she didn't feel tired all the time. I was too young (or, perhaps, just not saggy enough) to know what she was talking about when I read this. But, I totally get it now. I think the hardest part for me, and probably a lot of people, about getting older isn't at all the fear of no longer looking 20 or 25. Most of us wouldn't go back to that time even if we could. It's the idea that the inside isn't being accurately reflected on the outside — what we and the world see every day isn't really who we are. And, for all its flaws (for lack of a better word), this is where something like Botox can be pretty handy.Despite it being the bona fide gateway treatment to a "younger-looking you," Botox's reputation still surprisingly precedes it. Since its arrival on the derm scene in 2002, it is now one of hundreds of "revolutionary," scientifically proven anti-aging and preventative treatments, injectables, and products that can easily help people like you and me stave off serious surgical procedures — for a few more decades, at least.So, while Botox has paved the way for mainstay injectables and fillers like Restylane and Juvéderm , as well as newer anti-aging therapies that use micro-currents or radio waves like Viva and Ulthera , there's still a certain shitty stigma that often comes from getting Botox and talking about getting it. Even though, today, it's also considered a progressive alternative treatment for such things as migraines and depression , Botox is still inextricably linked to vanity, and, in many ways, a certain shame of not owning your age — your flaws, or even the message of self-confidence, individuality, and empowerment that is such a hallmark of this very site.