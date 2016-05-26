The whole cab ride home, I actually stared at myself in a compact mirror, convinced I could see my face transforming before my eyes. Ooh, oooh…it's working! There was even a selfie to commemorate the occasion (and let me tell you, I lack the selfie gene, so this was a first). I promptly sent the real-time evidence to my friend Gina, who stood squarely in the anti-Botox camp. A week later, however, we were all convinced. I'm not exactly sure if it was the micro dosage that Dr. Fusco prescribed or the general timing of it (read: overdue), but the effects were pretty perfect. And, the process of discovering how perfect was equally thrilling.



If you've had Botox before, you know what I'm talking about here. For the first few weeks, it's like Botox leaves a little present for you every morning — when I woke up, I couldn't wait to look in the mirror and discover what magical tweaks it had manifested overnight.



Since the best of Botox's effects take place slowly over the first two weeks, it's pretty exhilarating to see your face ever so gradually moving in reverse. Not quite The Picture of Dorian Gray…but close, and much less freaky. That's when I realized there was no going back. How could I imagine not doing this again? Something so seemingly easy and non-invasive that administered such powerful results? For the first time, I could totally see how people could end up going overboard. The initial effects are so good, too much doesn't seem possible.

