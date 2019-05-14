Skip navigation!
Christene Barberich
Parenting
For Years, I Thought I Couldn't Have A Child, But Guess What...
Christene Barberich
May 14, 2019
Fashion
Why Tibi Founder Amy Smilovic Could Be America’s Most Fascinating Designer
Christene Barberich
Feb 10, 2019
unstyled
Cynthia Nixon On The Political Change We’ve Been Waiting For
Christene Barberich
Dec 3, 2018
unstyled
Fashion Icon Jenna Lyons On The Art Of Starting Over
Jenna Lyons spent 26 years and practically her whole career at J. Crew, and she’s often credited as the visionary genius who transformed the brand from
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Cynthia Erivo On Navigating Success And Destiny
Cynthia Erivo didn’t plan on a career in entertainment, but after being encouraged to enroll in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, there was
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Hanya Yanagihara On Making Your Mark In A Brave New Media World
Seasoned editor Hanya Yanagihara took the helm of T, The NY Times Style Magazine, in 2017, and under her editorship, the magazine’s coverage of all
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Busy Philipps On Going Filter Free
Busy Philipps has no problem putting it all out there; if you follow her on social media, this shouldn't come as a surprise. With the release of her
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Tess Holliday On Upending The Attitudes And Industry Of Size Incl...
Tess Holliday isn't someone to take her success for granted... because she's more than earned it. Frequently bullied while growing up in a small town in
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Bethenny Frankel On Being A Natural Born Disruptor
Starring on The Real Housewives of New York City since the show's 2008 debut, Bethenny Frankel has transformed from struggling natural food chef to
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Misty Copeland On Overcoming Struggle Through Grace
No one embodies the word 'grace' quite like Misty Copeland. After discovering ballet at age 13, she went from classes at the local Boys & Girls Club
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Lena Dunham On Forging A Path To What's Next
Lena Dunham could be deemed the ultimate millennial role model. After producing, writing, and starring in her film breakthrough, Tiny Furniture,
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
Hilaria Baldwin On New Motherhood And Mom Goals
Hilaria Baldwin, mother of four and wife of that Alec, is pretty much mom goals. She's grown her family in the last four and a half years and while it may
by
Christene Barberich
Parenting
After 7 Miscarriages, The Surprise I Wasn’t Expecting...
It’s been a few years since I’ve written about having a baby: Trying to have one, failing to have one, wondering about one, giving up on the idea of
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: BONUS! Connie Wang on Finding Your Own Style
Refinery29’s Fashion Features Director, Connie Wang, shares her circuitous path from Minnesota to Manhattan, tracing her love of unconventional style,
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Dr. Samantha Boardman on the Psychology of Styl...
In our last episode of the season, New York-based psychologist Dr. Samantha Boardman helps us to better understand and appreciate the hardwired, chemical
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Piera Gelardi on the Origin Story
From mini dinner parties to maxi events for thousands, co-founder and executive creative director Piera Gelardi knows how to make life—and a
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Rachel Comey on Being Self-made
Rachel Comey's cult-like womenswear brand has unwittingly become the new face of real, unpretentious American fashion; one that's personal, artistic, and
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Jill Kargman on Saying "F**K It!" to Fitting In
Jill Kargman, creator and breakout star of Bravo’s hit scripted series “Odd Mom Out” has built a career in comedy writing around the familiar
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Amy Sall on Cultural Appropriation & Preservation
Global style influencer, human rights activist, and cultural studies professor Amy Sail has spent her life negotiating two continents—an experience
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Norma Kamali on the Art of Reinvention
Norma Kamali’s iconic 50-year fashion career can be attributed to her near-psychic ability to be ahead of the curve. She's also living proof that
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Ashley Graham on Revolutionizing the Female Form
She's known the world over as the most successful and candid plus-size model in history, but Ashley Graham is way more than just a model. Through her
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Leandra Medine on Building a New-World Empire
Leandra Medine's ManRepeller website is known for its no-apologies, zero-f***s philosophy on living life—and wearing it—authentically. And it's
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Danielle Brooks on Becoming Yourself
Starring in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" and the Tony-Award winning musical "The Color Purple" simultaneously, superstar actress Danielle
by
Christene Barberich
unstyled
UnStyled: Stacy London on Style Transformations
She's best known for her ten years hosting TLC's "What Not To Wear," but today, Stacy London is even more vocal about her perspectives on personal
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
Linda Rodin Proves 70-Something Really Is Just A Number
I remember the first time I set eyes on Linda Rodin — in person, not just in pictures — several years ago at an industry event, where I
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
In Defense Of Never Wearing Shorts. Ever.
I am not a fan of shorts. Nor, let’s be honest here, are they really a fan of me. This isn’t to say that I don’t appreciate shorts on other people.
by
Christene Barberich
Self Care
Dani Shapiro On How Writing Saved Her Life — & How It Can Save Yours
Dani Shapiro will be giving a reading at Book Culture on Columbus Ave in NYC this Wednesday, April 25. You can find more information about the event
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
Leandra Medine’s Secrets To Spring Jewelry Nirvana
Though spring’s elusive tidings of sunshine have been threatening to descend upon our sad pallors since, well, March, some of us have found other ways
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
Optic White Shoes Are Joining The Resistance
A few mornings ago, I was walking down West 15th Street when a bike messenger whizzed alongside me and shouted so close and so loud it almost made me drop
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
How 3 R29 Editors Make Heels Work For Every Day
The perfect pair of shoes can imbue your whole look with a little magic. Which is a good thing now that we're fully in holiday mode and our schedules have
by
Leeann Duggan
