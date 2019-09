Cynthia Erivo didn’t plan on a career in entertainment, but after being encouraged to enroll in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, there was no turning back. With a whole host of awards and accolades already filling up her resume, this actor-singer is now transforming from Broadway starlet to the big screen’s leading lady. She’s always had a big voice, but now Cynthia Erivo is cultivating the kind of career that only the biggest dreams are made of.