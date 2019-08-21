Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Podcasts
Entertainment News
Her Dad Was A Serial Killer. She Turned Him In.
by
Leah Carroll
The essential podcasts that should be populating your queue.
Entertainment
The New True Crime Podcast About England’s Most Notorious Serial Killers ...
by
Jess Commons
unstyled
Alyssa Milano On Child Stardom, How Her Activism Began, & Troll-Fighting
by
Justin Ravitz
unstyled
Call Your Girlfriend
's Aminatou Sow On Friendship, Cancer & Menopause ...
by
Justin Ravitz
Wellness
Twitter’s Favorite Astrologers Now Have A Podcast
Erika W. Smith
Aug 21, 2019
Podcasts
The Brand-New Podcasts Of 2019 We Can't Wait To Listen To
Elena Nicolaou
Aug 19, 2019
Podcasts
Wholigans Are The Real Thems Of The
Who? Weekly
Universe
Amelia Harnish
Aug 9, 2019
TV Shows
Mindhunter
Is Coming Back Soon: Here's A Guide To Get Yo...
A new trailer for season 2 of Mindhunter teases the chilling case that plagues the agents of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit. And ,it's based o
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Podcasts
These Comedy Podcasts Will Absolutely Crack You Up
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Dacre Montgomery Has A Podcast & It’s A Total 180 From
Strang...
This post contains spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things. It’s 1985 in Hawkins, IN, and Billy Hargrove is the Stranger Things character that everyone
by
Meagan Fredette
Podcasts
The Best Podcasts To Take On Your Summer Road Trip
Summer is far from over! There are still so many beach getaways, road trips, and weekend escapes to be had. People always say that it's about the jour
by
Sarah Midkiff
Podcasts
The Best Spooky Podcasts — Or 11 Reasons You're Never Going To Sl...
Who knew all you needed to be convinced to sleep with the lights on was a pair of headphones? The podcasting community has perfected the genre of the hair-
by
Sarah Midkiff
Sex
7 Erotic Podcasts You'll Want To Start Listening To ASAP
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Pop Culture
These Podcasts Will Satisfy Your Craving For
Making A Murdere...
by
Rebecca Farley
Podcasts
Your Favorite Women Creators Are Debuting Podcasts On Luminary Th...
“We will never call you crazy,” Lena Dunham assures at the start of her new podcast, The C-Word, which debuts on Luminary May 11. The C-Word, which Dun
by
Elena Nicolaou
Podcasts
The Best Pregnancy Podcasts On The Internet
by
Erika W. Smith
Money Diaries
These Are The Podcasts Money Diarists Love Listening To
by
Anabel Pasarow
Travel
5 Women-Hosted Travel Podcasts You Should Subscribe To ASAP
by
Venus Wong
TV Shows
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Father Tells His Side Of The Story In New ...
A new podcast from Dr. Phil provides another side to the twisted tale of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard. Dr. Phil's new podcast Analysis of a Murder
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Body
The Best Fertility Podcasts For People Trying To Conceive
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
Constance White Says the Met Gala Theme Has Been a Part of Black ...
A year ago, award-winning fashion writer and editor Constance C.R. White released her book, How To Slay:Inspiration from the Queens and Kings of Black Styl
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Game Of Thrones
Podcasts For Fans Who Can't Get Enough
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Kate McKinnon Is Playing Elizabeth Holmes In Serious Hulu Drama
Hollywood has found a new way to immortalize Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. According to Deadline, Kate McKinnon will star in The Dropout, a new limite
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Podcasts
Rami Malek Really Isn’t Trying To Scare You With His New Dystopia...
Rami Malek insists it's not unexpected that his latest project, following his Best Actor Oscar win for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian
by
Morgan Baila
Money Diaries
My Husband & I Make $210,000 A Year — & It's The First Time We've...
Here we are: The last episode of the first season of Money Diaries: The Podcast! To wrap things up, my co-host, Paco De Leon, and I are talking about high
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Pop Culture
How Chris Pratt Made Sure He Didn't Blindside Anna Faris With His...
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were lauded as #CoupleGoals during their 9-year marriage, but turns out they're #ExCoupleGoals as well. The pair heartbreak
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Work & Money
My Partner & I Make $165,000 A Year — & We Saved $65,000 To Buy A...
Nearly 10 years ago (!), I found myself in pretty much the same situation as the woman featured on this week's episode of Money Diaries: The Podcast:
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Elizabeth Holmes
Every Elizabeth Holmes Book, Movie, & Podcast & What You'll Learn...
One of the biggest frauds of last year had nothing to do with a doomed music festival in the Bahamas, but rather a company called Theranos that promised a
by
Alani Vargas
Money Diaries
My Husband & I Make $280,000 — & I'm Stressed About Starting A Fa...
On this week's episode of Money Diaries: The Podcast, my co-host, Paco De Leon, and I are talking about my number-one favorite thing: babies and money
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
I Went From Making $143,000 To $1,500 A Month
One of the best parts of my job is meeting smart and talented women who have started their own businesses. I can't imagine leaving behind job security
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Podcasts
Listen To These Podcasts Before They Become TV Shows
by
Elena Nicolaou
Work & Money
So — Is Theranos Still Around
Lately, Elizabeth Holmes and her biotech company, Theranos, have been on the minds of many. The bizarre story — which has been transformed into a book, a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Money Diaries
I Make $42,000 — & I Haven’t Been On A Real Vacation In 7 Years
I love Instagram. I love all the baby pics and the silly Saturday night Instagram stories and the behind-the-scenes snaps from my favorite celebrities, and
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Pop Culture
Over My Dead Body
Is The New Podcast
Dr. Death
...
In 2018, podcast network Wondery released two programs that captivated the public. The first was Dirty John, a Los Angeles Times collaboration which explor
by
Kaitlin Reilly
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted