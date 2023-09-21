Scottie Beam & Sylvia Obell Got A Second Chance. They’re Making It Count.

Beam recognizes this responsibility and reminds us about the power of pivoting to what, and who, matters. “I have spent hours arguing with people on Twitter. But when you realize that people are dedicated to misunderstanding you, you have to turn to the people who are willing to listen and need to hear you,” she says. Obell echoes this sentiment. She knows that when divisive topics bubble on the timelines, their energies don’t need to go into performing trauma or adding to the online noise machine, subjecting Black women’s stories and pain to even further judgment or ridicule. Rather, their power lies in lifting each other up. “When we do speak on these matters, we speak on them in a very in-house way. We talk to the people who hear us,” Obell says. “If we had our podcast during the height of the Meg [Thee Stallion]/Tory [Lanez] trial, it would have been about lifting Meg up. As simple as saying, ‘Girl. We see you. We know what it is.’ There’s power in learning how to tune out the noise.”