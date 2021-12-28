The Insecure Finale Has Us In Our Feelings About Issa’s Choice, Okay?!

IK: I think that the right thing, the socially acceptable thing to say is no. But it's a 50/50 split for me. In real life — and God is probably laughing at me as I say this, but please! — I cannot be with somebody who has had a kid with somebody else. I'm just not interested in being anyone's stepmother. My heart's not big enough to do that. However, not everybody feels or thinks that way. Like Tiffany says, “Just because it's not right to other people, or doesn't make sense to other people, that doesn't mean that it's not for you.” And that applies to so much in Issa’s life. Her career choice may not make sense to a lot of people, and it wasn’t the path that she planned for herself, but it was what was right for her. What I really like about this love story is two people saying, "Okay, our lives are turning out in ways that we did not imagine, but we’re still choosing to come together and create a new life and a new vision for ourselves.” So while I don’t think I would fully want this love, I do love this for them.