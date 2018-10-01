Condola and Lawrence have been on multiple dates. Their season-ending meet-up is simply the latest one, and seemingly their most serious, since Lawrence announces he has accepted Condola’s divorcée past. This would be complete good news, if it wasn’t for the Condola scene that comes right before her date. In that moment, it’s revealed Issa is seriously considering working with Condola, an expert at pro-Black cultural events, on the all-Black Inglewood block party our leading lady been striving towards creating for multiple episodes. Of course, Issa has no idea Condola is seeing her most significant ex-boyfriend. It’s totally possible Condola has no idea her prospective new business partner is Lawrence’s most meaningful ex.