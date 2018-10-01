The only consistently negative thing that I have to say about HBO’s Insecure is that we just don’t get enough of it. Eight 30-minute slots is not enough time to really dig into a show that is so jam packed with meaningful commentary about life as a Black millennial. Not to be cliché, but Insecure seasons really do remind me of rollercoasters. You’re giddy after waiting forever to get on the ride, you slowly climb to the high point and experience the drop, just when you finally adjust to the speed, twists, and turns, the ride is suddenly over. Insecure season finales can often feel like sudden stops on a roller coaster and “Ghost-Like” was no different. But that doesn’t mean it was any less great or that I left the episode with any less to think about. Season three has seen the women of Insecure grow up, grow apart, grow wiser, grow out of old phases. Episode eight is giving us a peek at what’s waiting for them on the other side.