Tiffany’s baby shower is just as over-the-top as you thought it would be. In some ways it paid off: She recreated maternity photos from Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Serena Williams and hung them on the walls for guests to admire alongside an original maternity shot. In other ways, Tiffany’s baby shower only managed to dredge up how much her friendships are going to change with her impending motherhood. The distance between herself, Molly, Issa, and her best friend Kelli is growing already. Tiffany has enlisted other friends who already have children to throw the meticulous event. And while she makes a good point of calling out Issa and Molly for not offering to throw her one; it’s a slap in the case for Kelli, who did. My best friend had a baby last week so Tiffany’s entire existence on this season has tapped into my own personal fears about the fate of my 18-year friendship. The confrontation between these four women is heartbreaking, especially when Kelli quietly leaves the shower early, is some of the most relatable television I’ve ever watched.