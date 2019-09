Issa’s ex, Lawrence, is still working at a tech company, finally paying bills on his own, and having a lot of casual sex. It would be great if not for two things: Unfortunately, some of this sex was unprotected because he also contracts chlamydia. He has to track down all of his flings and tell them to go get tested. It’s one of the best scenes of the episode in my humble opinion. On the one hand, I appreciate any opportunity for Lawrence be humiliated and humbled . But I’m also grateful that after Insecure was called out for not depicting condom usage in sex scenes, they can at least be real about the consequences. But anyway back to Lawrence… Despite all of his orgasms and health insurance, he’s not happy with his life. Something is missing. “There has to be more to life than fucking and going to work.” As a single New Yorker, I can confirm that there isn’t. So he won’t be getting any sympathy from me.