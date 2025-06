Ashanti Talks Docuseries With Nelly: “We Got All Of Our Big Arguments Out In 2012”

Ashanti was everything to 2000s pop and R&B — and to me. She wasn’t just a voice on the radio or a hot girl on MTV (I grew up in Canada so it was MuchMusic for us), she was the moment. For millennial Black girls like me, she was soft and powerful at the same time, a woman who could sing about heartbreak one minute and independence the next, all while rocking rhinestones, low-rise jeans , and that signature baby hair with unapologetic confidence. She held her own next to Ja Rule and Fat Joe, yet her solo tracks like “ Foolish ” and “ Rain on Me ” gave us the soundtrack to first crushes, late-night MSN messenger confessions (real ones remember!), and our earliest lessons in love. While other artists chased trends, Ashanti was the sound. Her melodies, harmonies, and pen game helped define that sweet spot between hip-hop grit and R&B vulnerability. She didn’t just belong to the charts; she belonged to us.