Ashanti Talks Docuseries With Nelly: “We Got All Of Our Big Arguments Out In 2012”

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together shows the superstar's struggle with balancing her career and new baby, but it also sets a clear boundary: Ashanti's son, KK, is never shown in full in the series. His face is blurred out. On the decision to not show KK's face, Ashanti said, "There was no hesitation. I knew I was not going to show my son... I'm kind of a mama bear already, very protective. I didn't want to show my son to world yet. I haven't even posted him on Instagram or anything like that. Those moments are very sacred to me. We'll make the decision on when he's ready to pop out and show out," She said laughing.