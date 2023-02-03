Married At First Sight: Which Couples Are Still Together?

While there are many dating shows out there, Married At First Sight is undoubtedly one of the most popular and entertaining ones in the reality TV world.
Framed as the ultimate social experiment, strangers tie the knot after meeting for the first time at the altar, before diving straight into their honeymoons and then living together for two months.
While there are three experts on hand to guide them through the experience, the drama of the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies can get the better of some of the contestants — meaning that some couples go their separate ways at the end. Having said that, the show has still managed to make dreams come true for other cast members, so below we take a look at which MAFS couples got lucky in love and are still together.