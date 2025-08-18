There were multiple stars that aligned for Shonee to compete on Survivor: Australia v The World, and a non-negotiable was to have her partner, Matt Jamieson, son Vally, and her mother-in-law fly to Samoa and live nearby. "It was definitely very difficult. But I just thought, when is my partner and baby going to have this one-on-one bonding time without me there, but they were also in Samoa along with my mother-in-law, so it was peace of mind for me to be like, okay, they're only one hour away from me at all times," Shonee tells Refinery29 Australia. "I don't think I could have done it without — like, I couldn't leave the country without them. I'm a bit of a package deal these days." Coming into the game as a new mother also changed her strategy, because stepping away from a young family isn't a sacrifice you want to make if you're not here to win. "I need to make this count, because this is time that I'm not going to get back from my family," she says. "So, I was definitely thinking, 'okay, what can I do that's going to set this season apart and really just make the most of my time there?' Because [it's] very hard to be away from my family."