It's a genius move that should have garnered praise. A perfect example of the outwit, outplay, outlast mentality the show is built on. In an American context, Sam's move would be held in high esteem. Individualism is a core value in the U.S. zeitgeist, and as a result, the American populous buy into an 'everyone for themselves' culture, where individuals are responsible for their own lives and need to climb over each other in order to 'make it'. In the American iteration of Survivor, players are often praised for making big moves and for backstabbing and outsmarting alliance members. But in Australia, it's a completely different story.