"If a woman in this game lies, cheats and steals, then she's fake, she's a phony, and she's a bitch. If a guy does it, it's good gameplay," she said. "It's a gender bias. It holds me back, it holds other women back from playing the game the way we should be allowed to play the game." It's a hard truth that many women have experienced in their lives — even subtly — but Survivor is like life on steroids, with small, constant microaggressions and cultural rhetorics magnified to the point where it becomes impossible to ignore. Because of her speech, Probst himself admitted his own history of gender bias over the 20-year lifespan of the show. Because of contestants drawing attention to the racial inequities that prevail in the show and a growing attempt to have Survivor better reflect reality, the network, CBS, committed to 50% non-white casting across all of its reality shows.