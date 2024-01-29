Australian Survivor‘s Aileen Chong On Breaking Asian Stereotypes & Why She’ll Be Backstabbing This Season

While her promo hasn't been splashed everywhere like some of the others, Aileen is still one to watch. When asked about why so many fans already have her billed to make it to the final tribal council, Aileen says it's because people might recognise her as an underdog. "I think it is because I seem like an underdog," she tells Refinery29 Australia. "If you have seen my backstory, I am kind of the outsider who plays on the outside, and trying to fit in and prove my worth. I think that sort of story — where you want to prove that success can be achieved in unconventional ways and that you don't have to follow the steady route as most people do — I think people love that story."