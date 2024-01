Australian Survivor‘s Aileen Chong On Breaking Asian Stereotypes & Why She’ll Be Backstabbing This Season

The Australian iteration of the show has often focused incessantly on loyalty and mateship , which often sees those players (especially women of colour) who might play 'dirtier' faced with ridicule or judgement — both in the game and externally from fans. Inspired by Parvati Shallow (who has played three seasons in the US) and Australia's own Hayley Leake ( who won season six of Australian Survivor ), Aileen has openly said that she intends to lie and cheat in the game of Australian Survivor — something that many women in the game don't do because of gendered social expectations. "Ultimately, this is a game, and we're going use whatever social experiences we've had in our lives to our advantage," she argues. "Yes, mateship and loyalty is a core value, but if you can get yourself ahead of the game by stabbing someone in the back, why not? This is the arena to do it."