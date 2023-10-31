Dust off your buffs, kids — because Australian Survivor is officially coming back to our screens in 2024. The new season, dubbed 'Titans Vs Rebels' will see another group of castaways battle it out in an attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in the ultimate game of survival.
But what can we expect of the 2024 iteration? Ahead, we've rounded up everything we know about Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels.
What does the 'Titans Vs Rebels' theme mean?
Good question. There's been a bunch of speculation as to what 'Titans Vs Rebels' actually means, given that the name is pretty vague.
Many fans believe that the new season will be a play on 'David Vs Goliath' — an American Survivor season that saw stereotypically successful people battle against the ultimate underdogs. Think: big hot-shot lawyers versus the humble truckie. Now, does that also just sound like yet another iteration of 'Champions Vs Contenders'? Well, yes. But if it's not broke, don't fix it.
In an official statement, Paramount spilled the tea on what we can expect for the next season: "Titans are both physically intimidating and utterly ruthless, but they’ll need to be at their absolute best to take on the Rebels — a group of individuals who live life by a different set of rules."
Will there be a brand new cast for Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels? Will there be any returning players?
Fans are eagerly anticipating to see whether we'll be blessed with an entirely fresh cast on the show or if there will be returning players.
While Channel 10 hasn't released any details about the cast at the time of writing, given that the last season saw a bunch of returning players, we could be in for an entirely fresh cast this time.
However, given the show's success in bringing on board some well-known personalities, including legendary swimmer (and eventual winner) Shane Gould, Looking For Alibrandi star Pia Miranda, and even former Masterchef Khanh Ong, there's a strong chance that we might still cop some familiar faces on our screen.
When will the new season of Australian Survivor premiere?
The premiere date for Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels has not been announced yet, but we can predict that it will likely land at a similar time as the last season, which kicked off on January 30th, 2023. So keep your eyes peeled in late January 2024.
Where is Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels being filmed?
According to Channel 10, the new season of Australian Survivor is being filmed back on the beaches of Samoa. Ah, old faithful. (Both the 2016 and 'Heroes Vs Villains' seasons were also filmed in Samoa.)
Where can I watch Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels?
As always, the new season of Australian Survivor will be airing on Channel 10 and 10 Play On Demand.