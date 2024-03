Australian Survivor Winner Feras Basal Explains Why Praying On TV Was His “Biggest Achievement”

But one of his biggest relationships in the game came through his friend and rival, Kirby Bentley . While the two had a tumultuous, somewhat confusing, almost sibling-like relationship, Basal ultimately says that he and Bentley bonded over their shared life experiences and acting as representatives of their culture. "It was actually one of the first conversations I had with Kirby — her being an Aboriginal woman and me being an Arab man," Basal explains. "We bonded so much over our life experiences. Very, very similar upbringing compared to a lot of the people that were on the show and we really resonated with that. I think that really, really helped our bond, regardless of the game. Like, we were so close."